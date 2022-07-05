Mira Rajput shares adorable PICS of her kids Zain and Misha as they spend quality time in Europe

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput might not be a part of showbiz but she is no less a diva. Rajput is very active on social media and makes it a point to share her life’s update with her followers. Be it her gorgeous pictures, family photos or her candid shots, she never fails to impress her followers. Meanwhile, Mira and Shahid are currently holidaying in Europe and they are making the most of it. The power couple has been accompanied by their kids Misha and Zain and each pic from their family time is a treat for the fans. Meanwhile, just a while ago, Mira shared cute snaps of her kids which will melt your heart.

Sharing the first picture on her Instagram stories, Mira wrote: “We play Takeshi’s castle with our own kids.” In the picture, Zain and Misha are seen playing with a rope. The second pic shows some indoor games. The third image shows Zain standing near a mirror, decorated with lights, while Mira clicks him. In another IG story, Mira shared a video of pigeons roaming in a park. She captioned the video as, “Getting a bit too friendly.” In her last post, Mira shared a cute pic of Zain chasing pigeons, captioning it, “Found the chaser.”

Have a look at Mira’s post:

Mira often walks the ramp and also collaborates with fashion brands on several ventures. While the diva keeps herself busy with her fashion consignments, she also manages to look after her two kids, Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor. Her husband Shahid Kapoor always talks highly of her and always talks about how well she manages both her work and family. Meanwhile, talking about Shahid Kapoor’s work front, the actor was last seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s directorial Jersey with Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. Shahid will next be seen in an Amazon Prime original titled Farzi with Vijay Sethupathi helmed by Raj and DK. He has also shot for his untitled action film with Ali Abbas Zafar which will too release very soon.

