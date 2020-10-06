Mira Rajput shares a beautiful throwback pic from her childhood days as she sends birthday wish to her friend

On her friend’s birthday, Mira Rajput takes a trip down a memory lane and shares an unseen picture from her childhood days.

’s wife Mira Rajput is among the most sought after star wives in Bollywood. The lady is an avid social media user and enjoys a massive fan following across the world. In fact, amid the COVID 19 pandemic, while she was busy spending time with Sashi and her kids Misha and Zain, Mira made sure to treat her fans with pics. Interestingly, of late that Mira has been on a spree of sharing throwback picture on social media. Keeping up the trajectory, the lady has shared yet another pic which has taken the social media by a storm.

Mira, who doesn’t leave a chance to shower love on her loved one, took to her Instagram stories to send birthday wishes to her friend Aalika. She shared two pics shower birthday love on her dear friend. The first pic was from Shahid-Mira’s wedding wherein Mira was dressed in her bridal attire was seen hugging her friend. She captioned the image as, “Happy Birthday @alexx_peres. We take turns being each others’ voice of reason. But mostly it’s me.” The other came straight from her childhood album wherein she Mira was seen dressed in a pink top with white trousers and was seen clapping as her friend was cutting the cake.

Take a look at Mira Rajput’s throwback pics:

Earlier, the lady had also shared a yet another picture for one of her friends wherein Mira was seen as a young girl posing with her besties. Clad in a pink coloured pant with a white top, Shahid's wife looked gorgeous as she smiled while posing with her besties.

