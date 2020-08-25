  1. Home
Mira Rajput shares a beautiful throwback pic from her first pregnancy ahead of daughter Misha’s birthday

As Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput gear up for daughter Misha’s fourth birthday, the lady has shared a stunning throwback pic from her pregnancy days and it is adorable.
Shahid Kapoor’s gorgeous wife Mira Rajput is one of the most sought after star wives in Bollywood. The lady never fails to make heads turn every time she steps out and her panache can make men go weak on their knees. Besides, Mira is also a social media queen who often takes the internet by a storm with her Instagram posts. And keeping up with the trajectory of sharing beautiful pics, Mrs Kapoor’s recent Instagram post is grabbing the eyeballs for all the right reasons.

The pic happens to be from her first pregnancy. Mira was seen dressed in a white kurta with a white print and she was flaunting her baby bump with a pout. Interestingly, the picture was clicked a day before her daughter Misha was born on August 26, 2016. Misha captioned the image as, “Throwback to the day before I popped #4yearsagotoday. I can understand the belly getting bigger, but what’s with the nose getting huge?”

Take a look at Mira Rajput’s throwback pic from her first pregnancy days as she gears up for daughter Misha’s fourth birthday:

Interestingly, this adorable couple has been spending quality time with each other during the COVID 19 lockdown and they even shared their happy moments on social media. To note, apart from Misha, Shahid and Mira also happen to be the proud parents of son Zain. Given the COVID 19 pandemic, Misha’s fourth birthday celebration are expected to be a low key affair but Shahid and Mira will definitely plan something to make their princess’ day special.

