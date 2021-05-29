Mira Rajput shares a cheerful PHOTO of Pankaj Kapur as she showers him with love & wishes 'Happy Birthday Dad'

As Pankaj Kapur turns a year older, Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput took to social media to share a lovely wish for him. She shared a throwback photo of him as she extended warm greetings to him.

Birthdays are a special occasion for everyone and speaking of this, Mira Rajput has gone ahead to make it even more amazing for 's father and veteran actor Pankaj Kapur. The senior actor has turned a year older today and on this special occasion, Mira has dug out a cheerful photo from the archives to send him a birthday greeting on social media. Mira never fails to celebrate every family occasion on social media and this time too, she picked up the right surprise to wish dad Pankaj Kapur.

Taking to her Instagram story, Mira penned a lovely note for the senior star along with a cheerful photo. In the candid photo that seemed to have been clicked at a family gathering, the senior star is seen smiling away. He is seen clad in a turquoise blue shirt with jeans, a cool pair of sunglasses and a watch. With the happy photo of the senior star, Mira wrote a heartfelt wish for him. Her caption reads, "Happy Birthday Dad '' with a heart, heart eyes and rose emoticon.

Take a look:

Last year too, Mira had dug out a classic monochrome photo featuring the senior star with Supriya Pathak and Shahid Kapoor to send him wishes on social media. The star wife makes it a point to treat fans with photos from the family album on every special occasion and today seemed to be another one.

Meanwhile, lately, Mira has been spending time at home amid the pandemic. She has been working out in her backyard and her workout videos have been inspiring fans. The star wife also has been spending time with kids Misha and Zain and often, gives fans a glimpse of their shenanigans while being at home.

