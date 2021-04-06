Mira Rajput shares an elegant THROWBACK photo from archives and win hearts with her panache

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput is quite a fashionista. The star wife took to social media to share a photo from her 'archive' and flaunted her love for floral patterns.

When it comes to naming one star wife who has been winning hearts on social media, one post at a time, 's ladylove, Mira Rajput comes to mind. The gorgeous star wife often drops glimpses of her stylish looks on her Instagram handle and leaves young girls inspired to emulate them. From slaying in a dress to gorgeous ethnic outfits, Mira surely knows how to grab the attention with her looks and well, netizens love them too. And speaking of this, Mira has shared a gorgeous summer look that has won the internet.

Taking to her Instagram story, Mira dropped a gorgeous photo in which she can be seen flaunting a beige outfit with floral patterns all over it. The vintage picture showcased Shahid's wife in a stylish ethnic avatar. With her gorgeous summer look, Mira also was seen sporting a pair of gorgeous earrings. Her hair was perfectly styled to go with her chic look and makeup matched the hues of her outfit. Dubbing the photo from 'Archive,' Mira managed to leave netizens in awe of her graceful look.

Earlier during the day, Mira had shared a photo from the days of her second pregnancy. The star wife introduced fans to her 'Bump Twin' Pragya Kapoor with the throwback photo as they both recalled the time when they were pregnant with their children. Recently, Mira left fans gushing over her mushy Holi post with Shahid. The video of the couple smothering each other with love left netizens in awe of this cute couple.

Take a look at Mira's 'Archive' post:

Credits :Mira Rajput Instagram

