Mira Rajput shares a funny joke on Kanye, now called Ye & guess what, it has a Kareena Kapoor connection

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput is quite an avid social media user, where she keeps fans entertained and engaged. Keeping up with this trajectory, a few hours back, Mira took to Instagram and shared a joke on American rapper Kanye West, who is now called Ye. However, what makes it all the more interesting is that it has a connection to an iconic Kareena Kapoor song from her 2001 film, Ajnabee. Take a look at the joke shared by Mira on the photo-blogging app, and see if you can guess the connection.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Mira shared a joke full of wordplay on Kanye West’s name. The joke was about Kanye, now known as ‘Ye’ introducing himself to a person in Hindi, who confuses his name for the Hindi word ‘This’. The joke read, “If Kanye West had to introduce himself in Hindi with his new name: ‘Hi mera naam Ye hai.’ ‘Kya hai?’ ‘Ye.’ ‘Ye kya??’ ‘Arre Ye!’ ‘Kya Ye???’ ‘Arre main Ye hoon!’ ‘Toh Ye kaun hai?’ ‘Main Tum?’ ‘Kaun main?’ ‘Haan tum.’ ‘Bas tum?’ ‘Offo!’” Sharing this joke, Mira wrote, “Someone try and trump this” along with a laughing emoji.

The catch here is that the last few phrases of the joke, “Kaun main? Haan tum. Bas tum? Offo!” are the lyrics to a song from Kareena’s film, Ajnabee.

Take a look at Mira’s story:

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor were allegedly in a relationship before they separated during the filming of the 2007 film Jab We Met. Since then, Shahid and Kareena have worked together in the 2016 film, Udta Punjab, although they never shared screen space. Shahid is now married to Mira Rajput and is a parent to two beautiful children, Misha, and Zain Kapoor. Kareena on the other hand is married to Saif Ali Khan and they have two cute boys, Taimur and Jeh.

