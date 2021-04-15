Mira Rajput shares a glimpse of her 'Gua Sha' time in evening after fun afternoon in 'girls club' with Misha

While Shahid Kapoor is out of town, mom Mira Rajput has been spending time with her kids Misha and Zain. Recently, she shared a glimpse of her self-pampering time at home after an eventful afternoon with daughter Misha.

and Mira Rajput are among the most adored couples in Bollywood and the two often share glimpses of their fun time with kids Misha and Zain on social media. However, over the past few days, Shahid has been away from home and Mira has been spending time with their kids at home. Recently, Mira also shared a sneak peek of her fun afternoon with daughter Misha and left fans gushing over their adorable shenanigans with each other at home.

Not just this, later the same evening, Mira also shared a selfie while pampering herself at home after an eventful evening with Misha. Taking to her Instagram story, at first, Mira shared a sneak peek of how she and Misha spent time making jewellery out of toy pieces. Shahid's wife shared a video and wrote, "afternoon in the girls club." In another photo, Mira donned the rings and bracelets Misha made and flaunted them. She also shared a 'masterpiece necklace made by Misha for her.

On the other hand, after spending this time, Mira pampered herself by using Gua Sha on her face while being on a con-call. In the selfie, Mira could be seen using the Gua Sha stone on her face for scrubbing while relaxing. She wrote, "Gotta Gua-Sha on the concall."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, over the past few days, Mira and Shahid have been lighting up the internet with their cute banter. Mira had even shared a photo recently where she poked fun at Shahid and called him "ACP Shadyuman." She also shared a millennial mom fail video when her son Zain messed around with her makeup sponge and left netizens in splits.

