Mira Rajput shares a glimpse of her lazy weekend in a selfie and we're loving her messy yet radiant look

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput took to social media to share a sneak peek of her Sunday shenanigans at home. The star wife left everyone in awe of her radiant no makeup selfie.

If there is one couple that always manages to light up the internet with their photos, it is and Mira Rajput. The duo never fails to make heads turn with their style and it is what fans love about them the most. Mira and her individual style is also a trendsetter and she keeps sharing glimpses of her looks on social media. However, recently, over the weekend, Mira seemed to be in a chilled out mode as she dropped a lazy selfie.

Despite that, her flawless and radiant skin stole the attention. Taking to her Instagram story, Mira shared a photo in which she could be seen laying on the couch and relaxing. She is seen clad in a beige turtleneck top with her hair left loose. In a messy look, Mira flaunted her flawless skin as she enjoyed spending a chill 'Sunday' at home with her family. The star wife left fans gushing over her flawless skin after she had applied a face mask and oil.

Off late, Mira has been dropping skincare and haircare tricks via her social media handle. And, fans have been loving this side of her.

Take a look at Mira Rajput's post:

Meanwhile, recently, on Christmas, Mira and Shahid enjoyed an outdoor day in the park as they shared a loved up selfie with each other and wished fans on social media. The couple has been spending time together since Shahid wrapped up the shoot of his film, Jersey. Mira had even sent love to the team of the film after they had wrapped up a schedule

Credits :Mira Rajput Instagram

