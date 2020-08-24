  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Mira Rajput shares gorgeous picture of herself clicked by Misha; Proud mom says ‘Missy’s getting good at this’

Mira Rajput, who is quite an avid social media user, recently uploaded a picture of herself clicked by her daughter and it’s too adorable.
23143 reads Mumbai
News,mira rajputMira Rajput shares gorgeous picture of herself clicked by Misha; Proud mom says ‘Missy’s getting good at this’

Mira Rajput is quite an avid social media user, who keeps her fans and followers up to date with her day to day activities, throwback posts, and cooking diaries. She also posts a lot of pictures of hubby Shahid Kapoor gushing over him. Most recently the actress took to her Instagram account and uploaded a gorgeous picture of herself. She actress also revealed that the picture was clicked by none other than her daughter Misha. 

Dressed in a salwar suit, Mira looked gorgeous posing for the picture. She had her hair done up in a simple hair-do and simple accessories that complemented her outfit perfectly. Sitting on the couch as she poses for her daughter who clicked the picture, she wrote, “Missy is getting quite good at this.” Mira is currently quarantined at home with hubby Shahid and kids due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The couple have also been spending time interacting with their fans on social media keeping them entertained. 

Here is Mira Rajput's post: 

Most recently she took to her Instagram account and uploaded a picture of Shahid and gushed about him. She captioned her post, “The way you look at me.” When Haider made it to the Top 10 Hamlets in the world, Mira took to her social media account and shared an appreciation post. She shared a series of stills from the film and tagged Shahid in it as well. Meanwhile, Shahid will next be seen in the Hindi remake of Jersey the Telugu film. 

ALSO READ: Mira Rajput shows off chic style in old PHOTOS with Kanika Kapoor as she wishes the singer on her birthday

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy
Vidyut Jammwal on lack of equal opportunities, not being offered a love story, criticism | Khuda Hafiz
Shahid Kapoor on Mira, Misha, Zain & what he would steal from Saif, Varun, Ranveer | Time Machine
Bipasha Basu’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling racism, bodyshaming, osteoarthritis & casting couch
All about Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone’s ongoing controversy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Alleged relation with Sara to Rhea’s texts to Mahesh Bhatt
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend revealed the late actor dated Sara Ali Khan: Kangana Ranaut reacts
Swara Bhasker on Kangana Ranaut calling her B grade, nepotism & CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: CBI for investigation to KK Singh declaring himself heir
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Kangana Ranaut to Akshay Kumar, celebs rejoice as SC orders CBI enquiry
SC orders CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Meet the reported team who will investigate the case

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement