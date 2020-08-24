Mira Rajput shares gorgeous picture of herself clicked by Misha; Proud mom says ‘Missy’s getting good at this’

Mira Rajput, who is quite an avid social media user, recently uploaded a picture of herself clicked by her daughter and it’s too adorable.

Mira Rajput is quite an avid social media user, who keeps her fans and followers up to date with her day to day activities, throwback posts, and cooking diaries. She also posts a lot of pictures of hubby gushing over him. Most recently the actress took to her Instagram account and uploaded a gorgeous picture of herself. She actress also revealed that the picture was clicked by none other than her daughter Misha.

Dressed in a salwar suit, Mira looked gorgeous posing for the picture. She had her hair done up in a simple hair-do and simple accessories that complemented her outfit perfectly. Sitting on the couch as she poses for her daughter who clicked the picture, she wrote, “Missy is getting quite good at this.” Mira is currently quarantined at home with hubby Shahid and kids due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The couple have also been spending time interacting with their fans on social media keeping them entertained.

Here is Mira Rajput's post:

Most recently she took to her Instagram account and uploaded a picture of Shahid and gushed about him. She captioned her post, “The way you look at me.” When Haider made it to the Top 10 Hamlets in the world, Mira took to her social media account and shared an appreciation post. She shared a series of stills from the film and tagged Shahid in it as well. Meanwhile, Shahid will next be seen in the Hindi remake of Jersey the Telugu film.

