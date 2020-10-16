Mira Rajput shares her views about popular sitcom Schitt's Creek; Says Dan Levy is her new crush

Mira Rajput took to her Instagram story to share her thoughts about the popular sitcom Schitt's Creek.

After watching all the seasons of the popular Canadian sitcom Schitt's Creek, actor ’s wife Mira Rajput has shared her view on the same. Mira took to her Instagram story to share her thoughts about the popular sitcom. She called it a ‘gem’ and also tagged the lead actor of the show, Dan Levy on her post. The Kabir Singh actor’s wife is all praise for the popular actor in the same. She has also mentioned in her post that the Canadian actor is her ‘new crush’. Mira has further called him a genius.

The star wife, in her caption, writes, “Finished Schitt’s Creek last night and I’ve never been sadder at a show’s finale… This one is a gem. Brilliant writing, characterizations, setups, COSTUMES and screenplay. But it’s the show’s message that is its crowning glory. The best part is, that it’s different for everyone. @instadanjlevy is a genius and my new crush.”

Take a look at Mira Rajput’s post here:

For the unversed, the popular Canadian sitcom, Schitt's Creek, took home seven Emmys earlier this year. The main lead of the show, Daniel Levy won three awards in the categories - Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series. He left all his fans surprised by winning these awards. Levy plays the role of David Rose in the sitcom. He is also the show's writer, director, producer and co-creator. Moreover, along with multiple other categories, the sitcom also won the Outstanding Comedy Series title.

