Mira Rajput shares an intense workout video; Check out Shahid Kapoor's hilarious reaction

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the most popular couples in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Although Mira is not a part of showbiz, she is very much in the limelight. The star wife is quite active on social media and often treats fans to glimpses of her life with Shahid and their two kids, Misha and Zain. Another fact about this couple? The two are fitness freaks and love to follow a good workout regime regularly. On Monday, Mira shared an intense workout video on her Instagram and Shahid, being the teasing husband he is, left a hilarious comment.

In the video, we could see Mira religiously working out and had a cute all-black workout outfit on. She could be seen working with a ball, building her arm strength as she threw the balls towards the wall repeatedly. To this, Shahid’s response left us in splits. He adorably wrote, “Were you imagining my face instead of the wall ?” This reply was an instant hit and many fans reacted to this, absolutely loving the Kapoor family’s cute banter.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor is all set to be seen in Jersey. The Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial is the Hindi remake of the Tamil film of the same name. In the film, Shahid will be seen sharing screen space with his father and veteran actor Pankaj Kapur. Jersey also stars Mrunal Thakur in the lead. The film is slated to release theatrically on the 14th of April. Apart from Jersey, Shahid also has a web series helmed by Raj and DK in the pipeline.

