Mira Rajput shares a lovey-dovey PIC with hubby Shahid Kapoor to appreciate him; Check

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the most adorable couples in the tinsel town of Bollywood. The lovebirds seldom shy away from expressing their love on social media, while fans swoon over their photos. Thus, it is no surprise that they often make headlines together. The star wife is quite active on social media and keeps sharing lovey-dovey pictures of her with Shahid Kapoor. She took to her Instagram handle today to share an adorable picture with Shahid Kapoor and we cannot stop gushing!

In the picture that Mira put up on her Instagram story, the duo glowed as they basked in the serenity of nature. The two were surrounded with greenery as they seemed to be on a trek. The two looked smart in their winter attire. While Mira looked beautiful in a grey puffer jacket, Shahid looked dapper in his all-black outfit. Mira had a sticker on the story that read ‘It’s National Husband Appreciation Day’. Along with the story, Mira wrote, ‘@shahidkapoor today is the day!’ Well, Shahid and Mira redefine relationship goals for us everyday and we are here for it!

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for the release of Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Jersey. The movie is the official Bollywood remake of the National Award winning Telugu movie Jersey starring Nani in the lead. Apart from Shahid, Jersey will also feature Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur as the leads and will be hitting the screens on April 14 this year.

