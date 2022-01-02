Mira Rajput shares NEW reel showing fond memories of 2021 ft hubby Shahid Kapoor; Fans say 'I envy you'
Taking to her official Instagram handle, Mira shared a montage video. The video shows her with Shahid Kapoor, her mother, kids, Ishaan Khatter, grandparents, traveling, beaches, mountains, and many more. She has wrapped her year’s fun-filled time and captioned it as "Cheers to the ones that we got #Memories.” Currently, Shahid and Mira are on a vacation. They were spotted at the airport in the causal attires. Mira was seen in a black coloured tank top which she had paired with green coloured track pants.
Coming back to her video post on Instagram, fans have dropped a comment saying ‘I envy you’. And many have also shared heart emojis in the comment section.
Take a look at the video here:
On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will be next seen in Jersey with Mrunal Thakur. The film was supposed to release on December 31, 2021 but the makers have pushed the release date further owing to the sudden rising Omicron cases and theatre being closed in many states.
