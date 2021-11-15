Mira Rajput shares a photo of her workout grind; Advices fans ‘never to miss a Monday’

Be it a lazy sunday or trying to fight the Monday blues, Mira Rajput is not the one to miss out on her workout. She is a fitness enthusiast through and through. Mira, who is 27, enjoys performing yoga. The mom of 2, on the other hand, never hesitates to incorporate weight-training activities into her routine as well. In her recent Instagram story, she posted a workout selfie, smiling wide.

In the story, Mira can be seen in a blue tank top and a cap, with the sun shining brightly behind her. She has captioned the picture ‘Never miss a Monday’, thus emphasising on the importance of starting a week on a healthy note. This is not an isolated incident where a socialite has caught our attention with her fitness regime. Even last month when she went to Maldives with her hubby Shahid Kapoor and their kids, the duo never missed their workouts even amidst the holidaying mood. The two indulged in a rigorous strength training session while at Maldives.

See the story here:

Mira Rajput is Shahid Kapoor's wife. The couple has two two kids, Zain and Misha. Mira is extremely active on her social media, where she shares about her life, her fitness regime, her family, and so on.

