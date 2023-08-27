Mira Rajput shares pic with mother-in-law Supriya Pathak from Misha’s birthday; channels her inner Hansa

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor was already working in the Hindi film industry as a dancer before he finally made his acting debut in 2003 with the romantic comedy film Ishq Vishk. But his charisma failed to work in his next films. But his drastically dipping career graph skyrocketed with his portrayal as Prem Bajpayee in Sooraj Barjatya's family drama film Vivah in 2006. After sharing the screen with Amrita Rao in the film, Shahid gave hits like Jab We Met, Kismat Konnection, Kaminey, and so on.

Till then, Kapoor had become the most eligible bachelor in B-town. But in 2015, the Haider actor decided to break thousands of hearts and married Mira Kapoor (then Mira Rajput) in 2015.

Shahid-Mira’s daughter Misha turns 7

A year after getting married at a private ceremony in Gurgaon, the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Misha Kapoor in August 2016. Yesterday, Misha turned 7. The elated mother of the birthday girl took to Instagram and wished her daughter on her birthday with an unseen picture and a heartfelt note.

She had written, “My darling baby, you’ve turned a heavenly Seven! Gliding and smiling, climbing and shining, nothing compares to your sunshine. Time flies, and may you continue to soar baby girl! Happy Birthday my Misha”

Take a look:

Mira posted a selfie with mother-in-law Supriya Pathak

Well, Mira decided to throw a birthday party for her daughter at her home in Mumbai. Recently, she took to her social media and gave us glimpses of the celebration. Mira’s first Instagram story showcased the minimal but classy décor of her room. This was followed by a selfie of Mira with her mother-in-law, actress Supriya Pathak. Channelising her inner Hansa Parekh, a famous character from the TV show Khichadi, played by Pathak, Mira captioned the picture, “Hum khana kha keg aye.”

Take a look at the cute selfie here:

In the last pic Mira shared from the birthday bash, she posted a mirror selfie. For the celebration, Mira decided to go all desi and wore a pastel-hued organza sharara set. She captioned the pic, “Customary @ootd photo for the WhatsApp group approval.”

Here’s the picture:

Shahid Kapoor’s work front

After Misha, Shahid and Mira welcomed their baby boy, Zain Kapoor in September 2018. Shahid was last seen in Jersey (2022) and Bloody Daddy (2023). Reports have it that he also shot for a romantic comedy film which is currently in its post-production stage.

