Mira Rajput shares PICS in colourful shirt, fan says 'Kabir Singh dhoond raha hai college me'

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput is a sensation on Instagram and keeps her followers and admirers updated with everything she engages in. She is very active on social media and makes it a point to let her followers know about her whereabouts. Her Instagram posts include sharing candid moments with her family, glamorous photoshoots, and throwback memories. She walks the ramp and also collaborates with fashion brands on several ventures. Yet again, the diva treated her followers with beautiful photos of hers on her Instagram.

The gorgeous Mira Rajput shared a couple of candid photos of hers on Instagram. She posted them with a caption that read, “Hey.. hey!”. In the photos, she was seen wearing an eye-catchy colourful shirt and off-white trousers. In the first click that she shared, she could be seen smiling as she rested herself against the lush green grass. In the second photo, she covered her eyes with her hands as she tried to look into the sun. She received love from her well-wishers in the comments, one of them being her husband’s hairstylist Anisha. A fan left a hilarious comment on the post and it read, "Kabir Singh dhoond raha hai college mein". The fan in question hinted towards her husband Shahid Kapoor's character from the movie Kabir Singh. Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Kiara Advani were too seen liking the post.

Have a look at Mira’s Instagram post:

Have a look at the hilarous fan comment:

Mira is quite active and often engages with her admirers on Instagram. In a Q&A session not long ago, Mira answered many brewing questions about her. When asked about her food preferences, she said that she is a pure vegetarian and while she is not a vegan, she tries avoiding dairy products. She admitted that she is a major foodie and can conveniently cheat on her meals. When asked about beau Shahid Kapoor, she answered that she loves him and loves everything about him.

While Mira Rajput keeps herself busy with her fashion consignments, she also manages to look after her two babies. Her husband Shahid Kapoor always talks highly of her and always talks about how well she manages both her work and family. Her husband Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in an Amazon Prime original titled Farzi with Vijay Sethupathi helmed by Raj and DK. He has also shot for his untitled action film with Ali Abbas Zafar which will too release very soon.

