Mira Rajput shares pics from Switzerland trip, calls son Zain Kapoor a serial photobomber

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput might not be a part of showbiz but she is no less a diva. Rajput is very active on social media and makes it a point to share her life’s updates with her followers. Be it her gorgeous pictures, family photos or her candid shots, she never fails to impress her followers. She often interacts with her fans too. Meanwhile, seems like Mira is vacationing in Switzerland as she shared fun pictures from the beautiful country on Tuesday.

Sharing three beautiful pictures on her Instagram account, the diva captioned it as: “Haseen Vaadiyan” #serialphotobomberisback. In the first picture, Mira is seen sitting on sitting on a rock with luscious green backdrop. She wore a yellow top teamed up with blue jeans and a cap to give herself a backpacker look. Meanwhile, in the second picture, Rajput has turned her back towards the camera. It was the third picture that grabbed eyeballs as her son Zain Kapoor photobombed her picture while she was standing on a rock. Referring to her son, Mira said the serial photobomber is back.

Have a look at Mira’s post:

Mira often walks the ramp and also collaborates with fashion brands on several ventures. While the diva keeps herself busy with her fashion consignments, she also manages to look after her two kids, Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor. Her husband Shahid Kapoor always talks highly of her and always talks about how well she manages both her work and family. Shahid will next be seen in an Amazon Prime original titled Farzi with Vijay Sethupathi helmed by Raj and DK. He has also shot for his untitled action film with Ali Abbas Zafar which will too release very soon.

