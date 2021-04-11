Mira Rajput shares a Postcard from her ‘soul city’ Mykonos & relives old memories before COVID happened

Mira Rajput, who is an avid social media user, has shared a throwback photo of herself posing and chilling in her soul city Mykonos. Check out the click.

Although 's wife Mira Rajput is away from the showbiz world, the stunner has managed to make a place in the hearts of her fans. The star wife enjoys a massive fan base on her social media handles and often keeps them entertained. Right from showing her impeccable fashion aesthetics to chronicling her journey of motherhood, Mira is among the stars that are known for their social media activeness. A few days ago, she had conducted ‘Ask Me' sessions and answered several fan questions telling them her preferences about her actor husband.

Mira also often relives and cherishes her old days via throwback photos. Keeping up with this trajectory, the fashion enthusiast has posted a beautiful photo of herself from her favourite city Mykonos. In the throwback click, the diva can be seen posing and chilling at her 'soul city.' Sharing the picture, Mira wrote, “Postcard from my soul city #Mykonos August 2017 BC #beforecorona.” She looked pretty in a stylish short white dress that she styled with sunnies. Mira can also be seen showing off her charming smile as she poses with grace.

Take a look at Mira Rajput’s Instagram post below:

Earlier, she had shared a video talking about her "Millennial Mom Fail," moment. In the video, Mira can be seen sharing how she has been looking for her makeup sponge only to find it half-broken inside her son Zain's empty inflated swimming fool. Sharing the same, she wrote, “#Kidshappen Has this happened to any of you or am I the only one? #millenialmomfail #shithappens.”

Notably, Shahid’s sweet comment on the post has left everyone awestruck. He wrote, “I am so happy he is filling in for me and keeping you entertained."

