Mira Rajput shares screenshot of video call with ‘Dadima’; REVEALS she was excited to chat with Misha and Zain

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Sandeep Vanga’s Kabir Singh co-starring Kiara Advani and next, he will be seen in Jersey
Shahid Kapoor is soon going to start the shooting of sports drama Jersey and for the same, the actor has bid adieu to his beard and as we speak, he is sporting a clean-shaven look. Before the shooting resumes, Shahid Kapoor, wifey Mira Rajput and kids are vacationing at their holiday home in Punjab, and Mira Rajput, who is quite active on social media, shared a photo while video calling with her grandmother. Taking to Instagram, Mira shared a screenshot of the video call with her grandmother and her caption read, “Time travel.  Travelled far in distance and memories, by spending the most precious currency we have today: Time. Time is both precious and priceless. Speak to your loved ones.. Connect with friends.. Pick up the phone and say Hello. Spoke to my Dadima today and she was so excited while chatting with her great-grandchildren, telling them the stories I heard as a kid. These moments are priceless.”

Earlier, in an interview, Mira Rajput had revealed that lockdown has been great for them because Shahid has got to spend time with the kids and she also revealed that Shahid has been busy cooking for her, playing football with the kids and teaching Misha how to cycle. A few days back, when Mira Rajput Mira celebrated her 26th birthday, Shahid Kapoor took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt birthday wish for his wife as he wrote, “Happy birthday my love. You are beautiful inside out. And I am blessed to have you in my life.”

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Sandeep Vanga’s Kabir Singh co-starring Kiara Advani and next, he will be seen in Jersey and prior to the lockdown, Shahid was shooting in Chandigarh for the same.

