Mira Rajput shares stunning sunkissed PIC from her Maldives vacay
Today, she shared another stunning sun-kissed picture of herself on Instagram. Mira is seen wearing a white attire with colourful hairband. She is also wearing makeup and relaxing under the sun. She captioned it as, “Kiss me more” along with sun emoji. As soon she posted the picture, fans dropped heart emojis in the comment section.
On the work front, Shahid has taken a break for spending time with his family after wrapping the shoot of his upcoming film 'Jersey'.
Take a look at the post here:
On finishing the schedule, Shahid wrote, "It’s a film wrap on #jersey .... 47 days of the shoot during covid. Just unbelievable. I am so proud of the entire team. It’s nothing short of a miracle. I want to thank each and everyone from the unit for coming to set every day, putting themselves at risk, and doing what we all love doing. Telling stories that touch hearts and make a difference. Jersey is a story that speaks of a Phoenix rising from the ashes. The triumph of an indomitable spirit. If there was ever a time I could connect with the underlying spirit of a film this was it. As we all fight through this pandemic. Let’s always remember. This shall pass too. Here’s to my best filmmaking experience yet. Here’s to Jersey ... we shall overcome !!!!"
Also Read: PIC: Mira Rajput shows off ‘flattering’ tan in a scintillating outfit