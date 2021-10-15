Mira Rajput shares stunning sunkissed PIC from her Maldives vacay

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were recently spotted at the Mumbai airport with their kids. The family was seen going for a vacation and now it is revealed where the couple is spending their time. They are vacationing with Misha and Zain in Maldives. Mira and Shahid have been posting about their vacay on Instagram. On Thursday, Mira took to her social handle story and shared of photo of herself in a bikini and the actor had shared his shirtless picture.

Today, she shared another stunning sun-kissed picture of herself on Instagram. Mira is seen wearing a white attire with colourful hairband. She is also wearing makeup and relaxing under the sun. She captioned it as, “Kiss me more” along with sun emoji. As soon she posted the picture, fans dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

On the work front, Shahid has taken a break for spending time with his family after wrapping the shoot of his upcoming film 'Jersey'.