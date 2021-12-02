Mira Rajput shares sweet birthday wish for mom in law Neelima Azeem, says ‘love you forever’

On Thursday, December 2, veteran actor Neelima Azeem celebrated her 63rd birthday. On the special occasion, her daughter-in-law Mira Rajput took to Instagram to share an adorable birthday greeting for her. While doing so, the celebrity wife penned a sweet note for Azeem that read, “love you forever.”

In the photo shared by Rajput, the duo can be seen sharing an infectious smile as the camera captures them. While Mira can be seen exuding charm in a pink suit, on the other hand, mother-in-law Neelima has donned green traditional wear. Needless to say, the dynamic duo can be seen beaming with joy as they spend some quality time together. Going by the photo, it seems that the two share a great bond of camaraderie with each other.

This comes just days after Mira used her funny anecdote of ‘Rasode mein kaun tha?’ meme to describe her quirky relationship with Neelima. She gave fans a quick glimpse of the duo’s Parampara series, wondering what the two do together? In a previous Instagram post, Mira revealed that she and her mother-in-law have a unique tradition of enjoying chai, chikkis and bright smiles together. While sharing a photo with her, she wrote, “Rasode mein kaun that? You can bet neither of us. Bring on the chai and chikki #paramparaseries.”

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in a private ceremony in July 2015. They were blessed with their first child, daughter, Misha, in August 2016. The couple welcomed their second kid, son, Zain, in September 2018.

