Mira Rajput shares thoughts on third child with Shahid Kapoor, reveals if Zain or Misha is more mischievous

From her skincare routine to her kids and motherhood to Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput's 'Ask Me Anything' Instagram session was fun and impromptu. Check it out below.
Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor not only dish out family goals on social media but their stunning pictures as a couple often make headlines. The couple are parents to two adorable kids, Misha and Zain, and their picture perfect family photos often take social media by storm. Recently, Mira hosted a  'Ask Me Anything' round on Instagram and she was posed with a variety of different questions. From her skincare routine to her kids and motherhood to Shahid, Mira answered it all. 

However, a few questions and Mira's fun answers to that stood out. We decided to compile a few of those answers that Mira shared on her Instagram Story. A fan asked Mira who is more mischievous among Zain and Misha and the doting mother said, "Zain! Misha is a sweetheart." She also added that the only advice to raise children in this generation is 'to listen to your parents' advice' and 'Peppa Pig'. 

When asked about what motherhood has taught her, Mira said, "Patience," and added that noise cancelling headphones are a boon and that 'Nani's house' is often the best daycare there is. However, the highlight of the AMA session was when a fan asked Mira if she and Shahid have any plans of having a third child. Mira hilariously replied, "Hum Do, Humare Do."  

Check out Mira's answers on all things motherhood, her kids and Shahid Kapoor from her AMA session below:

