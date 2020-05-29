Mira Rajput shares UNSEEN picture of Shahid Kapoor’s dad Pankaj Kapur as she wishes him on his 66th birthday

On Pankaj Kapur’s 66th birthday, Mira Rajput treats the fans with a beautiful unseen picture of her father in law, husband Shahid Kapoor and mother in law Supriya Pathak.

’s star wife Mira Rajput, who has been an avid social media user, never fails to treat the fans with stunning pictures of her family. In fact, the lady never misses a chance to express her love for her family on social media and each of her Instagram posts are a rage among the netizens. However, recently, Mira surprised the fans as she shared a beautiful unseen picture of her family on father in law Pankaj Kapur’s 66th birthday.

The monochrome picture featured Pankaj Kapur, Supriya Pathak as they shared a hearty laugh. Interestingly, Mira and Shahid were also a part of this classic picture however it was the veteran couple who was in the focus. In the caption, Mira showered her love on her sasur ji, and called him an amazing person. Calling Pankaj the ‘bestest baba’, she even compared their family to different types of mangoes. Mira wrote, “Happy Birthday Dad. Nobody is as cool and as warm as you are. In a family of Alphonsos we’re the Safedas! To the bestest ‘Baba’, We love you,” followed by a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Mira Rajput’s birthday wish for father in law Pankaj Kapoor’s birthday:

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are making the best of this lockdown break and are sharing beautiful moments with their kids Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor. Talking about the work front, Shahid will be seen in Bollywood remake of Telugu movie Jersey. The actor will be seen essaying the role of a cricketer in the sports drama which also features Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles.

