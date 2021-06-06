Mira Rajput shares a wonderful PIC on Instagram to show how Shahid Kapoor melts her heart

Mira Rajput in her latest Instagram post shares the wonderful gesture with which Shahid Kapoor melts her heart. Latter reacts in the comment section.

Mira Rajput often shares some lovely pictures from behind the frames of her life with . She treats her fans with some inside pictures that give the followers a glimpse into their lovely little world. Mira has shared a wonderful picture on Instagram on the Sunday evening where Shahid Kapoor surprised her with a bouquet of flowers. Mira shares the picture with utter excitement and also writes “I love you” to Shahid in the caption. Fans have poured in some cute compliments for the beautiful couple in the comment section. "Awwwww (heart-eyed emoji)," a fan commented. "Lucky youuuu," added another.

Sharing the post, Mira wrote a lovely caption that read, “That’s how you melt my heart. @shahidkapoor I love you." Shahid Kapoor also replied in the comment section and wrote, “No amount of flowers will ever match up to your fragrance my love.” Shahid and Mira will soon be celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary. Speaking of Filmfare in the past, Shahid said, “She got married so young, had two kids, and had to figure out how to deal with that when she was just stepping out of being a kid herself. She must have had her dreams and desires but she pushed those aside. That’s a lot to deal with. Also, the fact that we have an age difference, we are 13 years apart.”

Take a look at the post:

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will be seen next in his upcoming sports drama called ‘Jersey’, which is a remake of a popular Telugu film by the same name. The film was announced to have a Diwali 2021 release.

