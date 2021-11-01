Mira Rajput showers birthday love on Ishaan Khatter; Calls him ‘best chachu’ to Misha & Zain

It is Ishaan Khatter’s 26th birthday and the actor is making sure to celebrate it in his own way. Meanwhile, the handsome hunk is inundated with best wishes on social media which has left him overwhelmed. While several celebs have taken to social media to shower birthday love on Ishaan, the most adorable wish has come from his sister in law Mira Rajput who has penned a sweet note for the Dhadak star on Instagram and it is winning hearts.

She shared a smiling pic of Ishaan dressed in a black Sandoz and was flaunting a curly hair look. In the caption, Mira called Ishaan the best chachu to her kids Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor. She wrote, “Spirited, talented, the one with the biggest hair and the biggest heart, ever so loving, perpetual third wheel and the best Chachu in the whole wide world.. Happy Birthday @ishaankhatter. Love you loads. May we always click the best pictures of each other and always be 90s kids forever. (Let’s keep the sidebar going when the conversations take a turn for you know.. “evolved”) Always be happy and keep the kids busy”.

Take a look at Mira Rajput’s birthday post for Ishaan Khatter:

Meanwhile, Ishaan has shared a post expressing his gratitude towards his fans for their love on his special day. He also revealed that he has celebrated his birthday by hitting the theatres after 20 months. He wrote, “Thank you all for the birthday love. Couldn’t ask for a better birthday gift than being back in the dreamscape again after 20 months - the CINEMAS. There’s just nothing like it. “Rooh ka daana paani”.

Let the spice flowww”.