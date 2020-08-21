Mira Rajput shows off chic style in old PHOTOS with Kanika Kapoor as she wishes the singer on her birthday

Mira Rajput took to social media to express her love for Baby doll singer Kanika Kapoor on her birthday. Kanika and Mira often used to hang out together and the star wife shared a sweet wish for her.

Amid the pandemic, Mira Rajput and husband have been spending time at home with their family. The adorable duo has often dropped adorable photos with each other on social media that light up the internet. However, Mira often uses her Instagram account to send out wishes to her close friends too on their special days. Speaking of this, on Friday, Mira took to her Instagram account to drop adorable photos of her close friend Kanika Kapoor on the occasion of her birthday.

Kanika, who is known for her terrific singing talent, is celebrating her birthday today and on the occasion, her friend Mira Rajput took to social media to pen a sweet wish for her along with some gorgeous throwback photos. Along with this, Mira also expressed how much she was missing her close friend amid the pandemic. In one of the photos, Mira and Kanika could be seen posing for a mirror selfie and showing off their chic style in casuals.

In another photo, Mira was seen flaunting the ethnic look in a green suit as Kanika too joined her in donning a traditional outfit. Both the ladies left netizens in awe of their old photos. Mira wrote, “Happy Birthday. Miss You @Kanik4Kapoor.”

Take a look at Kanika and Mira Rajput’s photos on the occasion of the singer’s birthday:

Meanwhile, Mira has been sharing updates with fans about her lockdown shenanigans with Shahid, kids Misha and Zain. Often, Mira has shared Misha’s artwork too on social media and left netizens in awe of her daughter’s talent. Recently, Mira left fans swooning over her gorgeous selfie in a casual and laidback avatar at home. It has been a while since fans saw Shahid and Mira out and about in the city.

