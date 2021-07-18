Mira Rajput shows off her ‘Yoga Glow’ post virtual session with workout buddies; See PIC

Celebrity wife Mira Rajput spent her Saturday on a healthy note by enjoying a yoga workout session. She took to her Instagram stories to upload a couple of post-workout photos with her girl gang.

Mira Rajput Kapoor often takes to social media to motivate her fans towards leading a healthy lifestyle. On Saturday, July 17, the celebrity wife indulged in spending her weekend on a healthy note. Mira Kapoor did not only perform Yoga but was also spotted sharing her workout glow with her girlfriends virtually. She took to her Instagram stories to upload a couple of post-workout photos alongside her girl gang who joined her workout session virtually. In one photo, Mira can be seen relaxing on the floor as she captures the selfie.

In another photo, the celebrity wife can be seen bonding with her girlfriends virtually. Mira has donned a blue athleisure with match yoga pants. Earlier in the day, Mira also indulged in a self-care activity calling it ‘Self-care Saturdays’. Mira said, “This one is when you want to indulge in some self-care but can barely squeeze in the relaxation. So club a face pack and a hair oil massage while you tick through your checklist, and end with a quick blow out that always makes you feel fresh!”

Take a look at Mira Kapoor’s post-workout photos:

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput recently celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary. The couple tied the knot in the year 2015. A year later after their marriage, the duo welcomed their elder daughter Misha Kapoor in August 2016. The little boy Zain entered their life in 2018.

