Mira Rajput is a sight to behold as she takes us back to her last evening in the Maldives with Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor may be a Bollywood star but his wife Mira Rajput is no less. The star wife too enjoys a decent fan following and is quite active on social media. She keeps posting pictures and videos of herself and her family and fans love every bit of it. The star couple recently took a trip to the Maldives with their kids and indeed they had a lot of fun. Their social media was filled with stunning pictures and videos. Well, recently Mira posted yet another throwback picture from the trip and took us back to her last evening there.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mira Rajput posted a video of her looking stunning in the glare of the candlelight kept on the dinner table. She posted a boomerang video that started with her closeup and then showed her half look. Mira’s star fish shaped earrings were to look out for. Well, going by her caption this was from her last night in the Maldives.