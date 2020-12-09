Mira Rajput sips on her 'cuppa' as she spends time at home & we wonder if it's the secret to her good health

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput is an active social media user. Recently, she took to social media to share her secret to good health as she dropped a glimpse of her favourite drink.

's wife Mira Rajput is among the popular celebs who have garnered a huge fan following on social media. The gorgeous star wife often drops a glimpse of her life at home with husband Shahid and kids Misha and Zain on social media and leaves fans in awe. From sharing her dinner spreads to photos with her kids, Mira loves to give all a sneak peek into her shenanigans at home. Being a fitness lover, Mira often works out at home and shares what she eats to stay fit. And her recent post is connected to it.

Taking to her Instagram story, Mira shared a photo of her favourite drink while she spends time at home. The gorgeous star wife shared a glimpse of her 'cuppa' of Lopchu tea that comes from Darjeeling's tea gardens. In the photo, we could see that Mira made her cuppa devoid of any milk and was waiting to savour it. The gorgeous star wife invariably may have let in fans on her secret to good health with the team's photo as it is believed that it has antioxidant properties.

Sharing the photo, Mira wrote, "Nothing like a great cuppa lopchu." The gorgeous star wife could be seen sitting by the window with her cup of tea as she enjoyed it at home.

Take a look at Mira Rajput's post:

Meanwhile, Mira often shares photos of her home-cooked meals on Instagram and leaves the internet drooling. Shahid's wife also has been using social media to share her haircare and skincare routine with fans to help them stay fit and healthy. Not just this, she often works out at home and sometimes, she even drops glimpses of it on social media. Prior to COVID, often, we used to spot her heading to the gym with Shahid. However, amid the COVID 19 outbreak, she has been staying at home with her kids.

Also Read|Mira Rajput is filled with 'joie de vivre' as she nails pretty OOTD; Kanika Kapoor calls her 'fav girlfriend'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Mira Rajput Instagram

Share your comment ×