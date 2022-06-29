Mira Rajput slams Sicily resort for being insensitive to dietary requirements; Says she's 'disappointed'

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood. They keep treating their fans with each other’s pictures on social media. Despite not being from the film industry, Mira enjoys a massive fan following. Shahid and Mira are currently on a vacation with their kids, Zain and Misha. They filled the social media with cute pictures from their holiday. However, the two found it difficult to get vegetarian food in Sicily in Italy.

Speaking of which, just a few hours ago, Mira took to Instagram to express her disappointment and slammed the resort where they stayed. She wrote, “Beautiful Sicily. Skip @verduraresortsicily if you’re an Indian or a vegetarian. Limited food options, without an attempt to make a vegetarian feel comforted. Poor linen and dirty sheets… Not one to complain but..let’s keep the list tight… Heading to Palermo! Ciao.”

She further wrote, “At a time when veganism is a global movement and an accepted way of life (unlike 5-7 years ago when making anything without egg was unheard of), it’s disappointing when large hotel groups are insensitive to dietary requirements, even when informed in advance. Removing meat from any dish does not make you accommodating. And please–sliced fruit is NOT a dessert.”

Check Mira's post here:

On the work front, Shahid will be making his digital debut with Raj and DK's web series Farzi with South superstar Vijay Sethupathi, and Raashii Khanna.

Just a few days back, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's romantic-drama film, Kabir Singh released in 2019. The film became one of the biggest hits of the year. It was a remake of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Telugu film Arjun Reddy (2017) which starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in the lead. This film marked Shahid and Kiara’s first collaboration together and their camaraderie became the talk of the town in no time. Their sizzling on-screen chemistry also won millions of hearts of their fans.

