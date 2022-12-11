Mira Rajput slaps Ishaan Khatter as she recreates a scene from Dil Chahta Hai with him and Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor is often seen treating fans with his stunning pictures. Today, he decided to drop a hilarious video featuring him, his brother Ishaan Khatter and wife Mira Rajput. The trio shares a warm bond and their social media posts are proof. On Sunday evening, he took to Instagram and shared a video with them. They recreated a scene from Farhan Akhtar directorial Dil Chahta Hai. The video went viral on the Internet soon after Shahid shared it on his handle. Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and Mira Rajput recreate a scene from Dil Chahta Hai

In the video, Shahid is seen playing Aamir Khan's character while Ishaan and Mira are seen stepping into the shoes of Saif Ali Khan and Suchitra Pillai respectively. The video starts with Mira telling Ishaan, "You need to become a little more engaged with what you're doing" while he tries to speak to her. Mira finally tells him, "Just keep quiet." Shahid then tells him, "Arre, mard ban, be a man. Arre, usne teri mardangi ko lalkara hai, dikha usse." A confident Ishaan walks off in Kabir Singh style and tells Mira, "Bhabs..." to which she replies, "Ishaan, bano maat, main tumhari shakal bhi nahin dekha chahti. Go to hell" and slaps him hard. Everyone in the room end up laughing. Shahid, Mira and Ishaan are then seen posing for quirky pictures. Shahid shared the video and wrote, "Dil kya chahta hai ?!" Have a look:

The video left everyone in splits. Kriti Sanon commented, "Crack!!!" Raashii Khanna wrote, "So cute you guys!" Even the fans were seen enjoying their camaraderie. A fan wrote, "DEAD" while another fan commented, "I'm watching this on loop ... I can't control my laugh ....Bichara Mera Banda." Work front Shahid will be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's film Bloody Daddy. He will be also making his OTT debut with Farzi alongside Vijay Sethupathi, Raashii Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Regina Cassandra, Zakir Hussain, Bhuvan Arora, Amol Palekar and Kubbra Sait.

