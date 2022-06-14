Mira Rajput slays in yellow floral co-ord set as she clicks a mirror selfie; PIC

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput is a sensation on Instagram and keeps her followers and admirers updated with everything she engages in. She is very active on social media and makes it a point to let her followers know about her whereabouts. Her Instagram posts include sharing candid moments with her family, glamorous photoshoots, and throwback memories. She walks the ramp and also collaborates with fashion brands on several ventures. Yet again, the diva treated her followers with beautiful photos of hers on her Instagram.

Mira Rajput, on her Instagram stories graced her fans and admirers with a mirror selfie. She looked absolutely stunning and beautiful in her oversized, yellow floral shirt and trousers as she posed in front of the mirror. She captioned the story as ‘Yellow again’. Coincidentally, her phone cover was yellow too.

Have a look at Mira Rajput’s Instagram story:

Mira Rajput recently took an all-girls trip to Dubai with her friends and towards the end of the trip, she said she wanted to be back to her bed and babies. Shahid Kapoor too had taken an all-boys biking trip to Europe. Shahid, being the loving husband that he is, expressed how much he missed Mira. He clicked a selfie and captioned it as, “When in the middle of a biking trip, all you can think of why is mi amore not here” as he tagged Mira on the post. Both of them share a very beautiful relationship and are proud parents to Misha and Zain.

Shahid Kapoor always talks highly of Mira and always raves about how well she manages both her work and family. Talking about Shahid, the actor will next be seen in a web show Farzi with Vijay Sethupathi helmed by Raj and DK. He has also shot for his untitled action film with Ali Abbas Zafar which will too release very soon.

Also read: Mira Rajput enjoys pool time with her girl squad in Dubai after seven years; Hubby Shahid Kapoor REACTS