Mira Rajput smiles through her 'currently freezing' state, shells out winter style goals; Kiara Advani reacts

The entire nation has been gripped by the cold wave and the temperatures in North India have been dipping with each passing day. However, our B-Town celebs know how to look stylish in every season and speaking of this, Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput is one of those who is shelling out style goals for all. In a recent post, Mira shared her look for the day in 'freezing' temperature and well, fans certainly could take cues from her style. Kiara Advani also reacted to the photo.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mira shared a gorgeous photo while soaking in the winter vibes outdoors. In the photo, Mira is seen sitting on the grass in an open field. She is seen enjoying the winter while being completely packed in clothes to shield her from the cool breeze. Mira is seen sporting a grey pullover with black pants and shiny sneakers. She teamed it up with a white beanie and grey gloves. Seeing the cute look, Kiara Advani was in awe. She dropped a heart eyes emoticon in the comments.

Have a look:

Meanwhile, recently, Ishaan Khatter had shared a stylish photo and Mira was quick to react to it. Mira also shared an update about moving into her new home with Shahid Kapoor on her Instagram handle. She reposted a glimpse of her and Shahid's under construction house from her interior designer's handle. The couple will be moving into their new home soon and the work on the project has been going on for a while.

