Mira Rajput soaks in the winter sun after weeks and it comes with Deepika's ‘Gehraiyaan’ twist

Mira Rajput might not belong to the showbiz, but she sure does stay in the limelight. Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira is quite the social media star, where she enjoys a huge following. Mira often treats fans to glimpses of her personal and professional life, while they swoon over her and keep coming back for more. From pictures and videos with husband Shahid and their two kids Misha and Zain, to gorgeous selfies and photoshoots featuring herself, Mira’s Instagram has it all. A few moments back, the star wife yet again took to the platform and posted a new video. And it comes with a ‘Gehraiyaan’ twist.

A few moments back, Mira took to her Instagram space and shared a video in which she can be seen standing with her back to the camera. Mira then opens her wet hair, which was styled in a bun, and shakes her head from left to right. The video is then transitioned to show her hair in a damp state, and then in a completely dry state. She then turns to face the camera, and flashes a sweet and warm smile. Dressed in a white high-neck tee, Mira glowed, as she soaked in some winter sunlight. Moreover, she also added the title song of the film ‘Gehraiyaan’ starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Beautiful day with the out after weeks!Deliciously lazy on the dhurrie and air dried my hair after ages. But I can’t resist a great blow out!#barebeauty #sunsout #goodhairday”.

