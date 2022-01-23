Mira Rajput is spending Sunday kissing and in the arms of her love Shahid Kapoor; See romantic pic

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood and their pictures often make it to the headlines. The star wife is quite active on social media and keeps sharing lovey-dovey pictures of her with Shahid Kapoor. She took to her Instagram handle today to share a romantic picture with the Jersey actor and we bet you would not be able to take your eyes off the picture and would go aww. Also, do not miss out on Mira’s caption.

In the picture that Mira shared, she can be seen clicking a selfie and in the picture, neither Mira’s nor Shahid’s face can be seen but the husband-wife seems to be in a romantic mood as they are hugging each other. The picture is clicked in such a way that their faces are hidden with Mira Rajput’s phone. It appears from the picture that they are kissing. The couple seems to be twinning in the same coloured attire and the star wife captioned the image as ‘Sunday Binge’.

Take a look:

Talking about Shahid Kapoor, he will soon be seen in Jersey that is the official Hindi remake of the Nani starrer Telugu film. Mrunal Thakur will be seen opposite Shahid in this one. The film was all set to release in December last year but due to the theatres being shut and the rising cases of COVID-19, the makers decided to push the release. Apart from Jersey, Shahid also has Ali Abbas Zafar's actioner and Raj & DK's web series.

