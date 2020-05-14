Mira Rajput is a stunner as she serves rockstar vibes in her latest Instagram photo
Hours after beginning the 'Mango War' on her Instagram, Mira Rajput is serving a drop dead gorgeous look in her latest Instagram post. Shahid Kapoor's wife shared a brand new photo of herself staring at an electric guitar in what looks like a candid picture. With her hair and make up on point, Mira can be seen wearing a blingy black outfit. However, unlike the usual captions in English, Mira took the Spanish route this time.
Sharing her photo, Mira Rajput captioned it, "Cómo se dice “look” en español?" It literally translates to, "How do you say 'look' in Spanish?" Mira's photo was a total winner among her fans as many were quick to drop some love in the comments section. One fan commented, "Can’t focus on guitar cause of you." While another wrote, "Hello GORGEOUNESS Mira (sic)."
Check out Mira Rajput's latest Instagram post below:
On Wednesday, Mira's husband Shahid Kapoor took to Instagram to share a video of himself which revealed his state of mind before entering Lockdown 4. Shahid wrote, “Entering quarantine phase 4 be like. . . @mira.kapoor can’t deal no more with me,” and soon after, Mira commented as she wrote, “you actually posted this ridiculous video.” Shahid's post in indeed a hilarious one and will crack you up. Check it out:
Recently, during a Twitter interaction with his fans, Shahid Kapoor revealed that he is in charge of washing the utensils at home during the lockdown. “Mera department bartan ka hai. Tumhara (My department is doing the dishes, what’s yours)?” he told a fan who asked him if he was helping out with the household chores.
Anonymous 1 day ago
How outrageously few Indians can be like Mira when they show off writing in a foreign language. These people feel embarrassed to communicate in Hindi or Indian language. Eww wannabe Mira!
Anonymous 1 day ago
I actually love her simplicity
Anonymous 1 day ago
Plane jane
Anonymous 1 day ago
It is “plain” Jane..
Anonymous 1 day ago
Which plane??
Anonymous 1 day ago
She is one pretty girl. The snap definetly gives a Spanish vibe.