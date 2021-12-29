Mira Rajput stuns in high slit dress, shares stunning sunkissed PIC giving a glimpse of her home

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput knows how to grab the attention. She always shares a lot of pictures and keeps fans updated. The star wife is very much quite active on social media. Recently, she had shared a beautiful picture of herself with her husband Shahid Kapoor and their mushy chemistry is winning hearts. And today also she has shared a sunkissed picture on her Instagram stories. Mira opted for a high-slit dress as she pose in front of the mirror.

Taking it to her official Instagram stories, Mira is seen wearing a floral print dress with her hair open. She is not wearing any makeup and her hair is also left open. The star wife has shared more pictures also on her stories. In one of the pictures, the house interior is also visible. It is completed with wooden furniture. The sun rays are making the whole environment more beautiful. She has even mentioned it ‘Home’. To note, Shahid Kapoor’s house has a beautiful décor.

Back when Mira had shared a picture with Shahid, she had written, “Shall we frame this in life size for the living room while I fix your tie on a stool? #parampara”.

Take a look at the pictures here:

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor is now gearing up for the release of the Bollywood remake of Telugu National Award winning sports drama Jersey. The movie also star Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in the lead. The release date has been postponed of the film.

