Mira Rajput sums up 3 stages of relishing a cake with mesmerising photos and all foodies will relate to it

Mira Rajput took to social media to share stunning throwback photos of herself. However, it was Mrs Shahid Kapoor’s witty caption that grabbed the attention and took the ‘cake.’
Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput have been spending time together at home amid the ongoing pandemic. However, they have not stepped out and often, Mira expresses how much she misses going out to her favourite restaurants. Recently, Mira had shared a special post for her favourite place in town that indicated her love for food. And now, it seems that the star wife has taken her love for desserts to the next level with her recent post about the 3 stages of enjoying a cake. 

Taking to Instagram, Shahid’s wife Mira shared 3 stunning throwback photos of the times when she used to head out in the city to her favourite place. However, what caught everyone’s attention was Mira’s caption and every foodie is bound to feel relatable. In the caption, Mira summed up 3 different stages of eating a cake and she matched each pointer with a mesmerising photo of hers. From waiting for the cake expression to expressing how one feels after devouring the entire cake, Mira left the internet in splits with her caption. 

Mira wrote, “1. Waiting for cake 2. Did I really eat the whole cake 3. YOLO.” In the photos, Mira is seen clad in a black dress with minimal makeup on and her hair left loose. The gorgeous star wife posed perfectly in one of the photos and left netizens in complete awe of her stunning and chic look. Meanwhile, Mira also has been spending time with her kids Misha and Zain and recently, celebrated her daughter’s birthday at home. Currently, Mira is gearing up for Zain and her own birthday on September 5 and September 7 respectively. 

