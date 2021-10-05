Mira Rajput, in a sunkissed no makeup selfie, has an important question for all; Can you answer it?

's wife Mira Rajput is quite active on her social media handle and from time to time, she drops photos and updates about her life on the same. Not just this, she even shares tips and tricks to good health and fitness via her handle and inspires everyone to be fit. However, on Tuesday, Mira had something else on her mind and she posed that in the form of a question to her followers. With the question, Mira also shared a gorgeous photo of herself and grabbed the attention of netizens.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mira dropped a selfie in which she is seen soaking in the sunshine. Shahid's wife is seen clad in a black and white sweater as she poses in the sun. Mira seems to have opted for a no makeup look for the day and her hair was left loose over her shoulders. As she posed for the camera, Mira looked radiant and flaunted her no makeup glow. With her photo, she had a question for her followers. She wrote, "Isn’t it sweater weather?"

Take a look:

Recently, Mira took to her social media handle and dropped a video montage of memories with Shahid Kapoor, kids Misha and Zain and her own parents. The video had lovely photos of Mira spending time with her kids and family. Sharing the video, Mira wrote, "What goes on in my mind." On this video, Shahid also had responded and expressed his happiness at being featured in the video.

The couple spent time together on a vacay in the hills last month on Mira's birthday. Photos from their romantic trip also had taken over social media.

