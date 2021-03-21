Mira Rajput takes cues from Supriya Pathak’s dialogue from show Khichdi; Showcases present COVID 19 scenario

Mira Rajput took to her Instagram handle to share a picture with hubby Shahid Kapoor along with a famous dialogue from the popular comedy show, Khichdi to portray the present Covid-19 situation.

Bollywood actor ’s wife Mira Rajput is an active social media user. Nowadays, she shares several interesting videos and photos to keep her fans updated about her day-to-day life. Even during the lockdown days, she never failed to entertain her fans. Now, as Covid-19 cases are increasing in Maharashtra and wearing a mask remains compulsory, Mira has shared a perfect joke which is apt for the present Covid-19 situation. The star wife took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture with hubby Shahid Kapoor along with a famous dialogue from the popular comedy show, Khichdi.

The show featured Shahid's stepmother, Supriya Pathak as Hansa. While sharing a picture of her and Shahid, she wrote on Instagram, "I’m not the only one!" The picture shows Mira smiling at some stranger and telling him, "Hello! How are you! Khana Kha Ke Jaana." This was the popular dialogue which Hansa aka Supriya Pathak used to tell any random person in the show to greet them. Currently, Supriya is married to Shahid's father Pankaj Kapur. She even shares a great bond with Shahid and Mira.

Take a look at Mira Rajput’s latest post here:

Recently, Shahid and Mira participated in the viral internet video trend, Gravity Challenge. Mira shared a short video that showed the couple participating in the challenge. Shahid nailed the challenge and while referring to it, she wrote on Instagram, "Always up for a challenge, Mr. Kapoor. You're a smooth operator. Nailed it," followed with a kiss emoji.

On the professional front, Shahid had recently wrapped up shooting for his upcoming sports film Jersey. The film also features Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Kapur, and others in key roles. Currently, the 39-year-old actor is working on filmmakers Raj and DK's upcoming OTT project which also stars Raashi Khanna in the pivotal role.

