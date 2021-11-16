Mira Rajput takes us inside her & Shahid Kapoor's Maldives vacay villa: Dreaming about going back to warm days

Actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput had vacationed at a beautiful place in the Maldives last month with kids Misha and Zain. The couple shared several photos and videos while enjoying a getaway from the world in the tropical paradise. Now, Mira, who is back in the city after the vacay, is reminiscing her Maldives vacay and while doing so, she has shared a glimpse of the gorgeous sea-facing villa where she and Shahid stayed with kids Misha and Zain.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mira shared a video in which she took fans inside the gorgeous villa where she and Shahid soaked in the tropics. From showing around the perfect spots for her 'cat-nap' to giving all a glimpse of the sea from the porch, Mira gave a quick tour of the special Maldives place to stay. Sharing it, Mira wrote, "Have a look at my favourite spots to take a quick cat-nap at my Maldivian getaway last month. I’m a pro at them by the way; from snooze-to-shine in 12 mins tops. #currentlydreaming about going back to the warm days and barefoot walks!"

As soon as Mira shared the video, netizens began reacting to the gorgeous getaway villa. A follower wrote, "It's so wow." Another wrote, "Absolutely beautiful." Another called it, "Jannat".

While Shahid and Mira enjoyed their getaway last month, they shared stunning photos from Maldives. Shahid even had shared a goofy video of catching wife Mira off guard at the beach and it went viral. Mira also shared several gorgeous photos while relaxing on her holiday.

