Mira Rajput teaches us how to be pool ready and her ‘minutes before the mess’ panache is unmissable; See Post

Mira Rajput’s recent Instagram post is all about beating the heat with some cool pool moments and an impressive fashion statement. Take a look

’s darling wife Mira Rajput is among the most talked star wives for a reason. The diva has won a million of hearts with her stunning looks and unmissable panache. In fact, Mira is quite active on social media and is often seen breaking the internet with her stunning pics be it a selfie, her family moments or mushy moments with Shahid and each of her posts manage to grab a lot of attention. Keeping up with this trajectory, Mira is once again making headlines for all the right reasons.

In her recent Instagram post, Mira shared a stunning picture of herself as she was gearing up for her perfect pool moments. In the pic, the lady was seen dressed in a twin colour swimsuit and had completed her look with a high pony and white sleepers. It was evident that the lady was pool ready and her panache was making everyone go weak on their knees. Interestingly, this stunning pic was clicked just minutes before she had got into the pool for her fun and captioned the image as, “Minutes before the mess.”

Take a look at Mira Kapoor’s Instagram Post:

Earlier, Shahid Kapoor had raised the temperatures as he had shared stunning pictures from his pool time. Talking about the work front, the actor will be next seen in the Bollywood remake of Telugu sports drama Jersey which had Nani in the lead and had also won a Nation Award for Best Telugu film. The Haidar star will be seen essaying the role of a cricketer in Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial which will also feature Mrunal Thakur in the lead.

