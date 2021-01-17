Mira Rajput teases fans with glimpses from her romantic getaway with Shahid Kapoor in Goa; See PHOTOS

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have jetted off to Goa sometime back for a mini vacation. Check out some of their pictures.

and Mira Rajput have sneaked away from the public eyes and that of the paparazzi to Goa. Both of them never fail to set major relationship goals for all other couples out there. They tied the knot back in the year 2015 and have been inseparable since then. They are also the doting parents of Misha and Zaid. Coming to the present context, the couple is currently enjoying their romantic getaway in the exotic location of Goa.

Mira Rajput has, in fact, teased the fans with a few glimpses from their vacation on social media. For instance, she writes ‘Hello Goa’ in the first picture that shows a plush swimming pool. In yet another picture, the star wife shows a glimpse of her and that of Shahid’s legs as they sit together. Moreover, there’s another one in which she shows all the delicious food that they were having for the weekend. This definitely would make many of us feel like packing our bags and traveling right away.

Check out the pictures below:

As for Shahid Kapoor, the actor has been gearing up for his upcoming movie Jersey for the past one year. For the unversed, he will be playing the role of a cricketer in the sports drama. It happens to be a remake of the 2019 Telugu movie of the same name starring Nani and Shraddha Srinath. The movie has been backed by Gowtham Tinnanuri and is slated to be released this year.

Credits :Mira Rajput Instagram

