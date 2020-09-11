Mira Rajput is a true Mean Girls fan as she flaunts her new mask with an apt quote, fans call it 'So Fetch'

Turns out, Mira Rajput is a huge fan of the American teen cult comedy Mean Girls and got a mask with an apt quote from the film. Check it out below.

That is so fetch! Mira Rajput just got a bunch of Mean Girls fans on Instagram together and got them talking over her brand new post. If you're wondering what we're yapping about, then you must know that Mira Rajput took to Instagram on Friday to share a boomerang of her brand new and uber cool mask. Well, this wasn't just a fancy mask with a fun print, but something Mira truly loves. Turns out, she is a huge fan of the American teen cult comedy Mean Girls and got a mask with an apt quote from the film.

Mira's Mean Girls quote on her mask read, "I'm not a regular mom, I'm a cool mom!" The colours were bright just like the film's characters as she flaunted her yellow and pink mask. Sharing the boomerang, Mira captioned it, "Move over Regina. Trust my friends @ishitasethii and @priyankaagrawal to put my life’s motto on a mask. Drop your favourite #MeanGirls quote in the comments @isaasmasks duh. #sofetch #staysafe."

Mira's fans and followers dropped various comments and even called her look 'so fetch'. Fans recalled the film's epic dialogues as one commented, "That is why her hair is so big.. its full of secrets." While another wrote, "You can't sit with us," and yet another recalled, "Is butter a carb?"

Are you a Mean Girls fan too? Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor has always got Mira Rajput's back and THIS monochrome selfie of the 'Yin & Yang' couple is proof

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×