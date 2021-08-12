Mira Rajput turns model as she poses for PHOTOS clicked by husband Shahid Kapoor; Actor reacts

Mira Rajput and are one of the most adorable couples in the entertainment industry. They always leave their fans amazed by their chemistry. To note, they will be very soon shifting to their new sea-facing home. The star wife also shared the pictures on her Instagram stories and gave a glimpse of work in progress. Well, we can hope that it will be not less than any dream with all necessities. Today, the actor’s wife shared a series of pictures on her Instagram which were clicked by none other than her husband.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mira wrote, “Husband appreciation post. Clicks great photos.” In the photos, she is seen wearing a black off-shoulder top with yellow and red flowers printed on them. The look was completed by wearing denim jeans. The star wife went for full bold makeup with red lipstick. Her makeup was looking perfect with the attire and to make it nicer Mira styled her hair in a bun style. Fans also dropped fire emojis in the comment section. Shahid also commented saying, “She so pretty … why haaaaan.”

Coming back to their home, it was reported that the couple had purchased the house worth Rs 56 Crore in 2018.

On the work front, Shahid will be next seen in the film Jersey. It also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. The film is a Hindi remake of a Telugu film starring Nani. Apart from this, the actor is also working on a Raj and DK backed web series starring Raashi Khanna.

