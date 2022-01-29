Mira Rajput turns into a pap for ‘lover’ Shahid Kapoor during a busy weekend; See Pic

Mira Rajput is head over heels in love with each other and she doesn’t miss out on a chance to share some mushy post for her husband Shahid Kapoor. The power couple have been married since 2015 and have been dishing out major relationship goals. In fact, Mira, who is quite active on social media, is often seen sharing adorable pics with her main man which is a treat for the fans. Keeping up with this trajectory, Mira shared a short video of Shahid who was having a busy weekend.

Taking to her Instagram story, Mira shared a video of Shahid Kapoor who was busy having a video call. Dressed in a t-shirt and check shirt, the Kabir Singh actor was busy having a video call while sitting in a lawn. Mira, who had turned a paparazzi for Shahid had captured the actor’s busy weekend on camera who was unaware of getting captured. Mira even called Shahid as her ‘lover’. She captioned that video as, “Lover spotted. Can I pap my own husband?”.

Take a look at Mira Rajput’s post for Shahid Kapoor:

Meanwhile, Shahid has also been giving a glimpse of himself basking in the winter sun. In the picture, the Haider star was seen all cozied up in warm winter clothes as he stood outdoors and soaked in some sunlight. The actor clicked the picture from a low angle and smiled goofily as green leaves from a tree played peek-a-boo from behind. Sharing this picture, he wrote, “The sun is outtttttttt and I’m loving it”.

