Mira Rajput turns photographer for Shahid Kapoor as he poses against mural featuring Waheeda Rehman, Helen

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput never fail to shell out couple goals. They are among the most loved Bollywood couples, and often post love-filled pictures and playful, goofy videos of themselves. While Mira Rajput is quite active on social media, Shahid Kapoor posts a little less frequently on Instagram. But that doesn’t mean Shahid doesn’t love sharing glimpses of his day-to-day life with fans! Just this morning, Shahid took to his Instagram account to share a picture as he and Mira enjoyed some time exploring the streets of Mumbai. Shahid Kapoor poses against mural featuring Waheeda Rehman, Helen and Asha Parekh

Mumbai has a series of walls with artwork and graffiti created by artists. One of the most popular ones is a Bollywood-themed mural painted on a wall by Mumbai’s Bollywood Art Project (BAP). The bright and colourful mural in Bandra features yesteryear actresses Waheeda Rehman, Helen and Asha Parekh. The picture shared by Shahid Kapoor on Instagram shows him posing against the brightly coloured mural featuring Waheeda Rehman. Shahid opted for a casual outfit for a day out in the city. He can be seen in a beige-coloured loose t-shirt paired with jeans. He credited his wife Mira Rajput for the lovely picture, and wrote, “Lifin’ #aamchimumbai credit @mira.kapoor.” Have a look at the post below:

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s relationship Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in Gurgaon in July 2015. They are proud parents to two lovely kids- daughter Misha, who was born in 2016, and son Zain, who was born in 2018. Shahid Kapoor’s work front On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will next star in Ali Abbas Zafar's action film Bloody Daddy. He will also be making his OTT debut soon with Raj and DK’s upcoming series Farzi, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Raashi Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Regina Cassandra, Zakir Hussain, Bhuvan Arora, Amol Palekar and Kubbra Sait.

