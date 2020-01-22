Mira Rajput twins in black with BFFs as she catches up with them while Shahid Kapoor is off to Chandigarh; PIC

Jersey starring Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur is slated to release on August 28, 2020.

A few days back, Mira Rajput and were papped at the Mumbai airport as the two returned from Chandigarh after Shahid got injured on the sets of Jersey. After nursing his lip injury, yesterday, Shahid Kapoor jetted off to Chandigarh again to resume the shooting of the film as the actor was papped at the airport. And after hubby left, looks like, wifey Mira Rajput decided to chill with her BFF’s as she shared a photo with her friends on Instagram wherein she is seen twining in black with them and alongside the photo, Mira wrote, “Good friends don’t let you do stupid things, alone!....”

For all those who don’t know, post Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor started shooting for Jersey and while shooting in Chandigarh, the actor suffered a lip injury as he had heavily bruised his lower lip when he got struck by a ball. Later, Shahid took to Twitter to thank his fans for all the good wishes as he wrote, “Thank you for all the concern. Yes I have got a few stitches but am recovering fast. #jersey has taken a little bit of my blood but a script this good deserves that in the least. Have a good one you all. Keep it real. Make it count. Spread the love. Humanity above all.

Talking about Jersey, the film will be directed by Gowtham Tinnanauri who also wrote and directed the original Telugu film. As for the film, Jersey follows the story of a man who makes an effort to enter the cricket playing field at an age when players consider leaving it. Jersey starring Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur is slated to release on August 28, 2020.

