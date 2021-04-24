Mira Rajput urges people to stay at home during pandemic: Doctors, nurses, everyone doing more than their bit

As COVID 19 situation worsens in the country, Mira Rajput took to Instagram to urge people to stay indoors during these difficult times.

The COVID 19 cases are on a significant rise in the country and India has recorded over 3 lakh cases in a day lately. It is, undoubtedly, an intense situation and several states across the nation are grappling to get an adequate supply of oxygen. Amid this, several celebs have come forward and are raising awareness about the deadly virus while urging everyone to stay indoors amid this pandemic. Joining them, 's darling wife Mira Rajput had also shared a post on social media requesting people to stay safe.

In her post, Mira shared a prayer for everyone who has been battling the deadly virus and also hailed the frontline workers for their selfless services. She emphasised that while everyone is working hard to fight coronavirus, it is important for people to stay indoors. Mira wrote, “Saying a prayer for everyone… for the ones in despair, the ones taking care, our doctors, nurses, drivers, workers.. everyone doing more than their bit. Please stay at home. Your walk can wait.”

Take a look at Mira Rajput’s story here:

Meanwhile, Mira has also been keeping her massive fan following intrigued on social media. The diva is seen sharing stunning pictures of herself and even gave a glimpse of daughter Misha Kapoor’s photography skills as she often turns muse for her. This isn’t all. Mira’s mushy pics with husband Shahid Kapoor are also a treat for eyes as this adorable couple never misses a chance to shell out major couple goals.

