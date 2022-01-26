Mira Rajput watches Republic Day parade with Misha and Zain, recalls seeing it with her grandfather

Every Indian has a memory related to the Republic Day parade and today, as the nation celebrates the Constitution of India, celebs too are recalling the old memories related to it. Speaking of which, Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput shared a glimpse of the Rajput Regiment marching at the Republic Day parade in New Delhi as she watched it with her kids Misha and Zain. The star wife also shared that as a kid she would wake up early with her Grandfather, who served in the Rajput Regiment of the Indian Army, to watch the parade. She paid tribute to the Rajput Regiment parading before the President and Prime Minister of India.

Sharing it, Mira wrote, "The Rajput Regiment. I remember when Dadaji would wake us up every morning on Republic Day to watch the parade. Back then it was at 7 am if I remember correctly and we would be sitting in front of the TV earlier than school time, on a holiday from school. Now watching the parade with my own kids, I can’t express the pride I feel towards my country, and how I miss those times with my grandfather who served in the Rajput Regiment. A salute isn’t enough for our soldiers, bowing in gratitude today. As we sang the National Anthem today with the kids in tow, watching the Tiranga unfurl, I hope our children celebrate a glorious India with theirs and continue this tradition."

With it, Mira shared a photo of the Rajput Regiment from the Republic Day parade and paid her tribute to the soldiers of the Indian Army.

Have a look:



